Day after, some put up feet, others back to work

BENGALURU: After weeks of hectic campaigning, back-to-back rallies and hours of strategising, politicos of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka finally had the time to catch their breath on Friday. While most candidates took a day to cool off the election heat, senior leaders had no such luxury. “I finally had the time to play with my granddaughter,” said Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, also BJP’s candidate from Bangalore North on Friday. Earlier in the day, he held a lunch meeting with local BJP workers to thank them for their assistance.

However, it was a different story for former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. “There is no time to rest till April 23 when the last poll is cast. He was accompanying Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday and he will campaign in Shivamogga on Saturday,” read a statement from Deve Gowda’s office. Similarly, while his grandson and party Mandya candidate Nikhil Kumar maintained a quiet profile on Friday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy continued his election campaign in Dharwad, Bagalkot and Vijayapura. DyCM G Parameshwara, however, decided to take a day off before he kickstarts his campaign from Saturday for the April 23 polling.

“I finally had the time to sleep. I used to be busy almost 20 hours a day for elections and on Friday I finally slept. I spent time with my family and had the time to go to the mosque and offer prayers,” said Rizwan Arshad, Congress Bangalore Central candidate. His counterpart from BJP P C Mohan spent his time meeting party workers and sharing a meal with them. “They have been working hard for months now for me. Sharing a meal with them was my way of thanking them for all the work and also an exercise to get feedback,” Mohan said. He hurried to Raichur for campaigning on Friday evening.

Congress legislative party chief Siddaramaiah too had no time to take a break from his packed campaign schedule. After addressing a public meeting in Koppal, Siddaramaiah went straight to Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and HD Devegowda’s rally. He was accompanied by KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao. Most candidates, however, seem to have chosen to stay away from their phones finally finding some time for themselves after weeks of electioneering.