Home States Karnataka

Development my mantra says B Y Raghavendra

During the tenure of my father (B S Yeddyurappa) as MP and CM, several development works were implemented in the constituency.

Published: 20th April 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Raghavendra
Express News Service

What are your prospects of winning?
During the tenure of my father (B S Yeddyurappa) as MP and CM, several development works were implemented in the constituency. In six months, I brought various development works to Shivamogga like introduction of Jan Shatabti Express and fisheries projects to Byndoor. Modi’s popularity and BJP’s good governance will romp me home in the polls.

B Y Raghavendra

Your take on the Centre trying to implement the Kasturirangan report and the issue of Bagar Hukum?
I can assure you that I’ll definitely work towards stalling the Kasturirangan report and work towards the rights of Bagar Hukum farmers. The opposition is playing blame game. The Bagar Hukum issue started during the regime of Bangarappa.

Instead of solving the issue, they are blaming us to get votes.
There is an allegation that neither Yeddyurappa nor you have done much for the irrigation sector...
Blatant lies. In fact, my father was pivotal in bringing small irrigation projects to Shikaripura and neighbouring Sagar and Sorab even when Siddaramaiah government was not forthcoming with such projects. The charges are nothing but election gimmicks.

Why should people vote for you?
For the development of Shivamogga and for a strong nation. I will put in genuine efforts to revive VSIL. Unfortunately, reviving MPM is state government’s prerogative. Yeddyurappa pumped in `150 crore during his tenure as the CM ... the subsequent governments failed to save it. At the Centre, we will give a corruption-free and strong government under the leadership of Modi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B Y Raghavendra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp