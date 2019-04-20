Development my mantra says B Y Raghavendra

Raghavendra By

Express News Service

What are your prospects of winning?

During the tenure of my father (B S Yeddyurappa) as MP and CM, several development works were implemented in the constituency. In six months, I brought various development works to Shivamogga like introduction of Jan Shatabti Express and fisheries projects to Byndoor. Modi’s popularity and BJP’s good governance will romp me home in the polls.

B Y Raghavendra

Your take on the Centre trying to implement the Kasturirangan report and the issue of Bagar Hukum?

I can assure you that I’ll definitely work towards stalling the Kasturirangan report and work towards the rights of Bagar Hukum farmers. The opposition is playing blame game. The Bagar Hukum issue started during the regime of Bangarappa.

Instead of solving the issue, they are blaming us to get votes.

There is an allegation that neither Yeddyurappa nor you have done much for the irrigation sector...

Blatant lies. In fact, my father was pivotal in bringing small irrigation projects to Shikaripura and neighbouring Sagar and Sorab even when Siddaramaiah government was not forthcoming with such projects. The charges are nothing but election gimmicks.

Why should people vote for you?

For the development of Shivamogga and for a strong nation. I will put in genuine efforts to revive VSIL. Unfortunately, reviving MPM is state government’s prerogative. Yeddyurappa pumped in `150 crore during his tenure as the CM ... the subsequent governments failed to save it. At the Centre, we will give a corruption-free and strong government under the leadership of Modi.