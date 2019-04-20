Home States Karnataka

Karnataka leaders forge new bond with Kerala

The Congress, which wants to percolate right through the constituency, has assigned leaders from Chamarajanagar to campaign in Panavale, Katikollam, Bavali, Kalpetta, Bathery and also in Wayanad.

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

BAVALI (KARNATAKA-KERALA BORDER) : Congress leaders from Karnataka have barely had time to catch their breath after a gruelling South Karnataka poll sojourn; their new assignment from the All India Congress Committee is to campaign for party president Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad. There is a huge Kannada speaking population here, with labourers settled in more then four of seven assembly constituencies under Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha candidate R Dhruvanarayan said two teams will campaign in Sultan Bathery, Kalpetta, Wayanad and other places, and appealed to the Kannada population in Wayanad to support Rahul. 

Many from Udbur, Begur, D B Kuppe, Gandethur and other villages in H D Kote of Mysuru district, and labourers from Chamarajanagar migrated decades ago and settled in Wayanad.Jamila of Panavale village said there are more then 400 Kannada speaking families, who have relatives in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar  districts. Jamal, a first-time voter, is thrilled as he will get to vote for Rahul Gandhi.

“We are in a rented house as we are yet to get a house from the panchayat. I hope this time the poor will get their might.”Sridevi Nandhini, a homemaker and native of Gendathur, whose husband works as a cook in Kochi, said for the first time, leaders from Karnataka are campaigning for Rahul Gandhi.

Thousands of people from Karnataka, born and brought up in Kerala, are labourers working in fields and estates of Kerala and also parts of Kutta in Nagarahole forest, said Pradeep, a shopkeeper. Some say there is a Rahul wave, ever since the Gandhi announced his candidature.

