Land-grabbers, realtors on the prowl in Turahalli? Frequent fires raise doubts

Meera Bhardwaj

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The only remaining forest habitat in the city, the Turahalli Reserve Forest, seems to be under threat. Frequent fires in the green tract in the past month, reportedly due to anti-social elements setting fire to patches every now and then, raise fears among residents that there could be more to it than meets the eye.

Only on Thursday afternoon, miscreants set fire to 10 acres of forest land, just behind Sobha Forest View Apartments, on Kanakapura Road. Although the fires have been contained by the Kaggalipura Range forest officials, residents, citizen group and activists say this is an act of sabotage by realtors and builders, who are looking to encroach the land. They have also demanded a thorough investigation into these sudden blazes.

Coming under Hemmigepura Ward in the southern part of the city, it’s a critical lung space for Bengaluru as it is home to a variety of flora and fauna. A 600-acre wooded habitat, stretching from Kanakapura Road to Uttarahalli-Kengeri Road, it is a pristine green tract surrounded by apartment complexes. Realtors and builders are eyeing it as it lies between prime real estate stretches, officials say.

There is a shortage of staff in this territorial range as the personnel — two forest guards and one watcher — are on election duty, and forest officials doused Thursday’s fire with help from activists. But in the melee, the offenders managed to escape. Range Forest Officer Deshpande told TNIE that all efforts were concentrated on dousing the fire. “Efforts are on to trace them as we have some clues,” he said.

Out of 597 acres, 20 acres of forest land were recovered from encroachers after legal action, the RFO said. But the issue has reached the higher courts now. To this, Manjunath K P, who started a petition on Change.org, says, “Some anti-socials have been setting fire regularly on the Banashankari 6th Stage side of Turahalli, to encroach the forest area, convert it to wasteland and later, develop housing layouts.”

According to Joseph Hoover, United Conservation Movement, fires have become a regular feature, and ill-prepared forest staff are unable to tackle the fires or arrest the criminals. Further, the temporary staff hired by the forest department have not been provided any facilities, or for that matter, even shoes, caps and uniforms. Many of the staffers have sustained burns on their feet while putting out fires. Activists say the less said the better about firefighting equipment available. “There is only one rubber fire beater. Spray pumps are not in working condition. There is no water source nearby,” an activist said.