Villages on Kerala border live the Wayanad excitement

K Shiva Kumar

AVALI (KARNATAKA-KERALA BORDER) : Heggadadevana Kote in Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency may be done and dusted with elections, but there is a lingering excitement in the Karnataka-Kerala border villages. For across the Kabini, a high-voltage battle is unfolding -- Nehru-Gandhi scion Rahul Gandhi is testing his electoral fortunes in Wayanad.

Quite suddenly, this corner of Kerala has become a political hotspot, a place which just may elect a prime minister. Congress leaders, Communists, NDA honchos are making a beeline to this lush hill station district, delivering high-decibel speeches and holding massive rallies.

So for villagers who have just been through a lacklustre election campaign in Chamarajanagar, the excitement lies in neighbouring territory, where many of their relatives live. Hundreds are crossing the river in boats to Sultan Bathery assembly segment, which falls under Wayanad constituency, to soak in the thrill. Labourers from Karnataka working in estates and fields on the other side, are tracking the UDF and LDF campaigns, and the NDA’s entry.

Loudspeakers blare speeches and announcements in Parekalur village which can be heard on the banks of D B Kuppe village in Karnataka.Sanna Swamy, farmer, said he is thrilled that Rahul is contesting from Wayanad. “I visit friends and relatives on the Kerala side and discuss political developments and the Congress campaign,” he says. P E Roy, a businessman, said they were tracking the Karnataka elections all these days, but the sudden entry of Rahul changed everything, as everyone, from youngsters to old-timers, got hooked to the Wayanad developments.

There’s more excitement in store: Priyanka Gandhi is due to campaign in Pulupalli on Saturday, which is bound to see hundreds of villagers from Karnataka cross over for their starry weekend. Hameed, owner of a garment shop, said that for the first time, his relatives spread across the constituency are showing some interest in politics. Expectations are high and there is a feeling of pride among the people, he added. Moh Mammal from Muchur village disputes it, saying the LDF has also done well and has a strong cadre presence, though the glamour element may be missing.

The tribal population from Anemala village and other places also goes across the river for the fun of the campaign. “We had gone to Kalpetta and Terinalli Permual temple, which Rahul Gandhi visited. We will also take part in Priyanka’s rally and road show,” said Somanna, a tribal. He said the election fever would have touched fever-pitch had not liquor shops been closed in D B Kuppe, Karapura and Muchur, on which both locals and people from Kerala depended for their pegs, which they ferry home in boats.

A 10-day dry period is sending them to Kerala villages to have toddy and fish, as it is expensive on the Karnataka side. The majority of the population, which is politically enlightened, reads out headlines in vernacular newspapers on Mandya and other high-pitched battles. Rahul Gandhi’s entry has upped the contest as the ruling LDF and NDA have also stepped up their campaign.