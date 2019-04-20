Home States Karnataka

What has Modi given to poor? asks Siddaramaiah

Adding that the BJP never believed in social justice, the Congress Legislature Party leader urged people belonging to the Backward Classes and OBCs not to vote for the saffron party.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah addresses the media in Bengaluru on Monday

Siddaramaiah(Photo| EPS/ Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

CHIKKODI: Questioning the Modi government’s contribution to the poor, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his previous Congress government in the state gave 7-kg rice each month to the poor free of cost.Addressing a rally here, Siddaramaiah asked the gathering, “Have you ever heard of Modi giving free rice to people? He did not give free rice to the people of Gujarat during his tenure as CM.”

Adding that the BJP never believed in social justice, the Congress Legislature Party leader urged people belonging to the Backward Classes and OBCs not to vote for the saffron party as it failed to field even a single candidate belonging to those communities in the state in the ensuing polls. 
 

