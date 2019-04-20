‘Will win on my own strength’

Madhu Bangarappa By

Express News Service

How are you going to tackle the BJP and Yeddyurappa’s development model of Shimoga?

At Shikaripura, Yeddyurappa’s own place, the farmlands are not irrigated. CM Kumaraswamy has sanctioned Rs 200 crores and another Rs 1000 crores is in the pipeline which the people are aware of. In Shimoga city, Yeddyurappa can claim development but the constituency needs much more. If they have developed the constituency, why are Yeddyurappa and his son seeking votes in Modi’s name?

Madhu Bangarappa

Do you think that the Modi wave will be an issue?

There is no such thing as a Modi wave. Modi’s face value has come down. If there was a Modi wave, Raghavendra’s winning margin would not have been so low. I campaigned for a mere 13 days in bypolls and garnered so many votes. Moreover, strategist D K Shivakumar has taken a personal interest to win Shimoga constituency this time.

What is your promise on ‘Bagar Hukum’ and Kasturirangan report?

The Kasturirangan report will not be implemented and we won’t allow it though BJP at the centre has agreed to the implementation. Bagar Hukum is another issue which will be taken up and we will ensure the farmers are not evicted from their lands.

Why should the people vote for you?

I will be their voice in Parliament, not Modi. I will ensure that the industrial units at Bhadravati are revived and the Kasturirangan report is not implemented. The steel factory, VISL could have been revived when BJP was in power, but they didn’t do it. We will revive the steel factory as well as paper mills, and provide irrigation facilities for the entire constituency.