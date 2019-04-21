BJP a danger to democracy, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday called Narendra Modi a “mafia prime minister”.He defended his remark saying Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have “subverted” all the constitutional and autonomous agencies for their selfish political motive.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Rao said the Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and many other government agencies are being misused by Modi against his political detractors.

“Even media is being controlled and they are not allowed to report against BJP”, he said.Fear psychosis has been created across the country as whoever opposed Modi are called anti-national and attempts are being made to divide the society, he said. “The BJP is perpetrating mental and physical violence and people are scared. This is the kind of mafia politics (they practising)”, he said.

“BJP is a danger to democracy. If they are allowed to continue in power, they, especially Modi and Shah will destroy the country. In the past, no other BJP leaders behaved like them. They do not tolerate other peoples’ opinions and it has become the order of the day ” he said.

Fielding of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as a candidate is a testimony to the BJP’s attempts to communally polarise the elections in Hindi heartland, he said.

“The true face of the BJP has been exposed. Look at the language she is speaking. It is the language the BJP has been using for the past five years”, he said.“If any other parties had fielded a person facing terror charges, the BJP would have raised a lot of hue and cry,” Dinesh Gundu Rao added.