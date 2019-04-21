I-T dept raids aides of JDS nominee, Congress minister

Mahesh M Goudar By

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: Continuing its drive against the use of money in the ongoing election process, Income Tax officials conducted raids on close associates of Bijapur Lok Sabha JD(S) candidate Sunita Chavan and Minister Shivanand Patil hours after JD(S) top leaders H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy left Vijayapura after campaigning.

The I-T team comprising eight officials started their search in the afternoon at the residences of Ramachandra Doddamani and Devappa Taddewadi, who are said to be closely associated to MLA Devananda Chavan. They seized Rs 10.75 lakh from the residence of Devappa Tadewadi but did not seize any documents or money from the residence of Ramachandra, sources said.

On Friday, Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy took part in the campaign for alliance candidates in Terdal of Bagalkot and Muddibehal and Vijayapura city. After campaigning, they stayed overnight in Vijayapura.

On Saturday, Deve Gowda flew to Shivamogga, while Kumaraswamy flew to Belagavi.Speaking to reporters, MLA Devananda Chavan said, “I knew that very soon I-T officials will conduct a raid on our house. The BJP leaders are misusing the I-T department. The officials have not recovered any kind of illegal money from our relatives and close aides,” he asserted.

In another I-T raid at Bagalkot, I-T officials raided the houses Arif Karlekar at Vivekananda Nagar and and Yasin T in Halepet. Both are said to be associates of Congress leader and Minister Shivananda Patil. They are employees of the DCC Bank in Bagalkot.

Sources said the searches were conducted based on information that Arif and Yasin has withdrawn `1 crore from the DCC Bank on Friday. In a statement in Bengaluru, The Income Tax department said, “Based on credible intelligence that cash will be transported from Bengalulru to Shivamogga and Bhadravati, a cash handler was intercepted and his vehicle was searched. Cash in `2,000 denomination was found stuffed inside the spare wheel of the vehicle.”

In all, `2.30 crore was found and follow-up searches are under way in Bhadravati where more seizure is expected, the statement added. Searches were also under way in Goa on two brothers who a run a jewellery business. The total cash seizure in Karnataka and Goa is estimated at `4.5 crore.