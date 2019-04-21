Home States Karnataka

Modi government will fall after May 23, coalition won’t: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Taking a jibe at BJP leaders for setting a new muhurtha (auspicious time) for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state on May 23, Coalition Coordination Committee chairman Siddaramaiah said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government which will fall after May 23 after the Lok Sabha election results.

Siddaramaiah was here on Saturday to campaign for party candidate H B Manjappa.“It has become a habit for BJP leaders to set deadlines. Yeddyurappa is obsessed about becoming the CM again even though he was faced with humiliation after becoming the CM for just two days and failing to prove majority on the floor of the house. If he had some self respect, he would not have given such statements that he would be the CM on May 23 midnight,” he said.

Siddaramaiah reiterated that he will be the chief minister again if Congress comes to power in the next assembly election.“I’m not a political monk. If I was a monk, I would not have come and stood under the scorching sun. What I said was that the Congress will come to power again and I will be the CM. After I become the CM, I will give 10 kg rice to each BPL family member. What’s wrong in that?” he said.

Reacting to MLA C T Ravi’s statement that Siddaramaiah has set a ‘time bomb’ to topple the coalition government, Siddaramaiah said: “C T Ravi is ‘loot’ Ravi. I don’t want to comment on people such as Ravi, K S Eshwarappa and Shobha Karandlaje who speak out of lack of knowledge.” Siddaramaiah said the BJP will be restricted to a single digit in the state and will not win more seats than that.

Later, speaking at public meetings at Tyavanagi in Channagiri and Uchangidurga in Harappanahalli assembly constituencies, Siddaramaiah said that for a long time Davangere was a Congress bastion but for the past many years, the BJP is misleading the people here with false promises.

