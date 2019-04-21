Home States Karnataka

Modi is the man who can root out terror, asserts Amit Shah

Aur Ek Bar Modi Sarkar: BJP president Amit Shah pitched for a second term for Narendra Modi, equating ‘a vote for the party to vote for the PM’ line, in the company of K S Eshwarappa and party candidate B Y Raghavendra in Bhadravati | Shimoga Nandan

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

BHADRAVATI: Drumming up a frenzy over nationalism, BJP’s calling card in the elections — party president Amit Shah — on Saturday pitched for bringing back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a second term to keep the country safe, root out terrorism and give a fitting reply to Pakistan. His remarks seemed to be a rebuttal of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s jibe, who, in Wayanad, called Modi the ‘weakest’ PM. “If you want to give Pakistan a fitting reply, press the button against the lotus symbol,” he exhorted the huge crowd here.

Shah, who held a road show wherein a cheering crowd of over 6,000 people participated, said this election is not about just making the Shimoga Lok Sabha candidate B Y Raghavendra victorious.

“He will be MP for sure. Raghavendra should be made MP so that Modi becomes PM again. Why should Modi be made PM again? It is to keep the country safe, to root out terrorism. It is to give Pakistan a fitting reply, which it deserves”, he told the charged-up supporters. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa’s son Raghavendra is pitted against former CM S Bangarappa’s son and JDS candidate Madhu Bangarappa.

Emphasising how important the seat is for the party, he said he came even though his own constituency will be voting on May 23. “But there was demand from state BJP leaders that I should come here to ensure Raghavendra’s victory. I had also said that I should go to make Raghavendra victorious. Hence, I’m here, meeting you all,” he said.

