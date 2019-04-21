Karnataka poll diaries

By Express News Service

‘Scary’ doll creates frenzy

Everyone ---from the police to the flying squads --- kept checking a campaign car in Kariganur, Davanagere district, on Saturday. It was not a bomb hoax. It was a doll in the car that sent all into a tizzy. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was scheduled to travel by this car, a Mercedes Benz, during his campaign. There were anxious moments. Nobody knew how the doll came to be there or who it belonged to. Most importantly, what it was doing there! At a time when politicians are afraid of black magic, the spotting of the doll led to many speculations. Flying squads checked the car. The police checked the doll for any suspicious object inside it. When they found it was only a doll, they removed it from the car. All breathed easy when they found that the car belonged to senior Congress leader S S Mallikarjun and that the doll was his son’s, which was perhaps left behind in the car!

Vote and avail discount on liquor!

Vote and get discount ... hic! Voters of course will be sober at the polling booth on April 23. The next day, a few will probably head to this popular liquor outlet in Hubballi. Ink your finger and get discount on April 24, says the outlet. This offer is valid only on that day. Those who vote can avail the 3% discount, says the liquor outlet owner, Sachin Akalwadi. The Akalwadi Liquors runs two joints, on Club Road and in Ravi Nagar by name Karnataka Wine Mart. Sachin says this is the third time the outlets are offering discount to encourage voting among the urban citizens. “In 2014, when we had announced discount, we paid around Rs 50,000 towards it,” he adds.

‘Border’ row & happily ever after!

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was pleasantly surprised to receive a heartfelt thank you from a person in Hubballi on Saturday. While she was campaigning, Daniel Henry Devanur, a resident of Hubballi, who was reunited with his Pakistani wife Siliva Noorin with Sushma Swaraj’s help, went up to the minister to thank her. The couple married in Pakistan in 2016 but Silvia had to stay back due to some technical issues with her visa. At that time, Daniel had sent an SOS to Sushma Swaraj on her Twitter account and requested her to unite them. Later, he met with Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi, who took the matter with the minister and helped in bringing back Noorin to Hubballi in 2017, nine months after the couple wed. This was one ‘border row’ which Sushma Swaraj settled!