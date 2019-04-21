Home States Karnataka

Karnataka poll diaries

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was pleasantly surprised to receive a heartfelt thank you from a person in Hubballi on Saturday.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls, Ballot

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

‘Scary’ doll creates frenzy
Everyone ---from the police to the flying squads --- kept checking a campaign car in Kariganur, Davanagere district, on Saturday. It was not a bomb hoax. It was a doll in the car that sent all into a tizzy. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah was scheduled to travel by this car, a Mercedes Benz, during his campaign. There were anxious moments. Nobody knew how the doll came to be there or who it belonged to. Most importantly, what it was doing there! At a time when politicians are afraid of black magic, the spotting of the doll led to many speculations. Flying squads checked the car. The police checked the doll for any suspicious object inside it. When they found it was only a doll, they removed it from the car. All breathed easy when they found that the car belonged to senior Congress leader S S Mallikarjun and that the doll was his son’s, which was perhaps left behind in the car! 

Vote and avail discount on liquor!
Vote and get discount ... hic! Voters of course will be sober at the polling booth on April 23. The next day, a few will probably head to this popular liquor outlet in Hubballi. Ink your finger and get discount on April 24, says the outlet. This offer is valid only on that day. Those who vote can avail the 3% discount, says the liquor outlet owner, Sachin Akalwadi. The Akalwadi Liquors runs two joints, on Club Road and in Ravi Nagar by name Karnataka Wine Mart. Sachin says this is the third time the outlets are offering discount to encourage voting among the urban citizens. “In 2014, when we had announced discount, we paid around Rs 50,000 towards it,” he adds.

‘Border’ row & happily ever after!
Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was pleasantly surprised to receive a heartfelt thank you from a person in Hubballi on Saturday. While she was campaigning, Daniel Henry Devanur, a resident of Hubballi, who was reunited with his Pakistani wife Siliva Noorin with Sushma Swaraj’s help, went up to the minister to thank her. The couple married in Pakistan in 2016 but Silvia had to stay back due to some technical issues with her visa. At that time, Daniel had sent an SOS to Sushma Swaraj on her Twitter account and requested her to unite them. Later, he met with Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi, who took the matter with the minister and helped in bringing back Noorin to Hubballi in 2017, nine months after the couple wed. This was one ‘border row’ which Sushma Swaraj settled!

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Colourful close to open campaign in Kerala; LDF, UDF and BJP come together
Imran Tahir celebrates a wicket with CSK teammates. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Who will reach the playoffs this season?
Gallery
The 15-man squad was largely as predicted by most pundits, with 36-year-old batsman Amla's form the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC World Cup squads: Can Faf du Plessis' experienced men undo South Africa's 'chokers' tag? 
An elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)
Multiple blasts kill over 200 in Sri Lankan churches, hotels
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp