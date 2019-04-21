Home States Karnataka

Amit Shah stirs up Bhadravati, seeks votes for Raghavendra

BJP national president Amit Shah took part in a roadshow here on Saturday, giving a push to party candidate B Y Raghavendra’s campaign.

BJP national president Amit Shah, senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa and party candidate B Y Raghavendra carry out a road show in Bhadravati on Saturday | shimoga nandan

BHADRAVATI: BJP national president Amit Shah took part in a roadshow here on Saturday, giving a push to party candidate B Y Raghavendra’s campaign.Bhadravati is considered a bastion of Congress as well as JD(S), thanks to the influence of former JD(S) MLA M J Appaji Gowda and sitting Congress MLA B K Sangamesh. The town is still inaccessible to the BJP, which is trying to establish its strong base.

While waving at a cheering crowd, Shah requested voters to elect Raghavendra in order to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again. Revealing the reason behind his campaigning in Bhadravati, Shah said, “I’m also contesting in the election and there is polling in my constituency on May 23. However, state BJP leaders requested me to come here and ensure Raghavendra’s victory. You have given so much love to Raghavendra by gathering here, braving the scorching sun. I’m thankful to you,” he said.

Though state BJP president

B S Yeddyurappa managed to get a large chunk of votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Bhadravati after promising the revival of the state-run Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd, his son Raghavendra failed to get more votes than his opponent and alliance candidate Madhu Bangarappa in the 2018 by-election.
In his three-minute speech, Shah did not make any mention about the revival of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Ltd, which is on the verge of coming to a grinding halt.

Raghavendra said he will work hard towards creating more employment opportunities for the youths of the constituency. Eshwarappa said every BJP worker should strive to get 10 people to cast vote for Raghavendra. “You should work as if you are Raghavendra,” he said.

Senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa, candidate B Y Raghavendra, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and others also took part in the rally. Over 6,000 workers took part in the roadshow.

