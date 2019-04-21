Home States Karnataka

Two Congress men suspended for campaigning for BJP

KPCC cracked the whip on two of its workers for campaigning for BJP candidate G S Basavaraju.

Published: 21st April 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  KPCC cracked the whip on two of its workers for campaigning for BJP candidate G S Basavaraju. The two party workers are supporters of former Madhugiri MLA K N Rajanna, who had opposed the candidature of H D Deve Gowda and worked in favour of Basavaraju instead.

Those suspended are Madhugiri rural block Congress president M S Mallikarjunaiah and city block president S R Rajagopal. This is also being seen as a warning to Rajanna, who is said to be in good terms with Basavaraju. Incidentally, Rajanna invited Basavaraju to his residence on Thursday, the polling day. He, however, was quick to say that it was only a courtesy call. “Even B S Yeddyurappa had come to my house when he was the CM. Did I join the BJP after that?” he asked.



Meanwhile, MLA K N Rajanna expressed his solidarity with the two dismissed supporters.“Where is the proof to ascertain that the rural and town block Congress presidents Mallikarjunaiah and Rajagopal were working in favour of BJP candidate G S Basavaraju?” he questioned.

He urged the party high command to revoke the suspension order and said, “If the party high command does not revoke the order, we will make Congress a big zero in Madhugiri constituency. Our taluk panchayat, municipality presidents and members will wave goodbye to the party,” he stated while speaking to reporters.

Rajanna and outgoing Lok Sabha member S P Muddahanume Gowda, who had denied  Congress party ticket, had opposed the candidature of H D Deve Gowda. They had even filed their nomination papers and withdrawn at the last minute. However, they did not campaign in favour of Gowda.

