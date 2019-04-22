Countdown for 14 seats & the long wait

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After over a month of hectic political campaigning, war of words, road shows and rallies and a whole lot of promises, the dust will finally settle down as the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka go to polls on Tuesday. Public campaigning came to an end on Sunday evening, 48 hours before polling commences.

With Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sounding the poll bugle in the border district of Koppal, Congress wrapped up its campaigning in Karnataka. Veteran leader S M Krishna was the show-stopper for BJP in Shimoga seeking votes for B S Yeddyurappa’s son and incumbent MP B Y Raghavendra, just a day after a massive road show by BJP national president Amit Shah.

The JD(S) concentrated its efforts in giving Madhu Bangarappa’s campaign in Shimoga one last push as the silent period set in.

“...and it is curtains down for the campaign in Karnataka. It is always nice to have a good friend like @ghulamnazad by your side when you are combating fascist forces. Glad he was present for the last public rally of the campaign.(sic)” tweeted Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader in Parliament. The Gulbarga seat has become a battle of pride for Kharge. Legislature party chief Siddaramaiah, who is an MLA from Badami, ended his campaign in Bagalkot.

For two days now, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has been campaigning for party candidate Madhu Bangarappa who is taking on B Y Raghavendra in Shimoga segment. After campaigning in the family seats of Hassan, Mandya and Tumkur, Kumaraswamy has put in most of his efforts in Shimoga.

“Today is the last day of campaigning for the second phase of polling in Karnataka. The coalition candidate is sure to win in Shimoga. Leaders like Kagodu Thimappa, D K Shivakumar, D K Suresh have solemnly resolved to ensure Madhu Bangarappa’s victory. Our workers have worked hard. Victory will be ours,” he tweeted.

The parliamentary constituencies of Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga will go to polls on April 23.

A total of 237 candidates, including 227 males and 10 females, are in the fray. The Election Commission of India has estimated a total of 2,43,03,279 voters in the 14 constituencies. The number of first-time voters alone stands at 5,41,244 in these seats.

Jarkiholi brothers fight it out in Gokak

Belagavi: Gokak has turned into a battleground for the Jarkiholi brothers. Satish Jarkiholi has thrown an open challenge to Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi to be prepared for the ‘final match’. Ramesh has started to campaign for BJP. Satish said Ramesh’s exit from Congress will set the stage for bypolls in Gokak within six months.

Pitched battle for North Karnataka

BJP brands JD(S) a South Karnataka party, and hopes to cash in on the North-South divide. The Congress and JD(S) are bringing up the OBC issue, accusing the BJP of not giving tickets to these communities.