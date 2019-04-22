Home States Karnataka

Insurance claim can’t be denied on ground of age-related disorder: Forum

This is one judgment that will positively impact senior citizens and their insurance.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This is one judgment that will positively impact senior citizens and their insurance. A consumer forum in the city has ordered an insurance company to reimburse the claim with interest, compensation and litigation cost to a 74-year-old woman whose claim for insurance to meet expenses for treating her old-age-related osteoarthritis was rejected by the company.

“Issuing a policy to a person of more than 74 years, after collecting premiums and then stating that ‘age-related diseases’ are excluded amounts to unfair trade practice,” the forum said.The Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president S L Patil and Member P K Shantha, ordered the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) to reimburse the claim to Nirmala Govind Navivadekar, resident of Sun City, Iblur.

OICL has to reimburse the claim of Rs 1,15,000 with interest at the rate of 18 per cent per annum from September 7, 2018, the date of filing this complaint, till the date of realization and to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 towards mental agony, trauma and hardship suffered by the complainant. The forum has also ordered it to pay Rs 5,000 as litigation costs.

Based on the medical advice,  as she was experiencing severe pain in both the knee joints which practically curtailed her day-to-day living due to osteoarthritis, Nirmala underwent Sequentially Programmed Magnetic Field (SPMF) therapy for 21 days consecutively at SBF Healthcare and Research Centre. The treatment enabled her to resume normal day-to-day activities. 

Her medical expenses came to Rs 1,15,500. Much to her shock, OICL rejected the claim on the ground that this therapy was unproven claim as per policy terms and conditions.On hearing both the parties, the forum said: “When SPMF therapy is not specifically excluded, OICL’s act in repudiating the claim on the ground that the treatment is similar to RFQMRT (Rational Field Narrow Focuses Quantum Magnetic Resonance Treatment) without adducing any expert evidence to that effect or filing the affidavit of any doctor to prove the same, amounts to deficiency of service.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Insurance claim Oriental Insurance Company Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp