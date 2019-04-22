It’s raining discounts. Vote more do you want?  

Mallikarjun Hiremath and Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

DHARWAD/GADAG : Vote and avail discounts. On the day of voting, many may show off their inked finger with a selfie as is the trend. But the same finger can get you discounts at grocery stores in North Karnataka. After hotels, it is these stores which are offering discounts and encouraging people to vote on April 23. A few days back, some hoteliers announced 10% discount on the voting day.

According to the owner of Rukmini General Stores, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, better known as SVEEP, and the district administration are making all efforts to create awareness to increase the voting percentage. “Everybody should vote. If the discounts push those who stay away from election to the polling booth, then we are happy,” he said.

Another stall owner said that when he came to know of some hoteliers giving discounts, he too decided to follow suit for a good cause. “Those who confirm that they have cast their vote can buy the goods from our shop at the offer price,” he said.“After giving publicity through social media, the number of customers has already increased. Normally, about 300 customers visit our shop and buy goods. Now this number has increased to 500,” he said.

Similarly, in Naragund of Gadag, shop owners are giving discount from 3% to 10% for those who vote.

“Every year the voting percentage has been coming down. People skip voting for many reasons. Hence, more awareness is required. Many people simply talk about the change but the change should come from them by voting,” said Veeresh Tadasad, a businessman.