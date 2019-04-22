Home States Karnataka

It’s raining discounts. Vote more do you want?  

Vote and avail discounts. 

Published: 22nd April 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Mallikarjun Hiremath and Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

DHARWAD/GADAG : Vote and avail discounts. On the day of voting, many may show off their inked finger with a selfie as is the trend. But the same finger can get you discounts at grocery stores in North Karnataka. After hotels, it is these stores which are offering discounts and encouraging people to vote on April 23. A few days back, some hoteliers announced 10% discount on the voting day.

According to the owner of Rukmini General Stores, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme, better known as SVEEP, and the district administration are making all efforts to create awareness to increase the voting percentage. “Everybody should vote. If the discounts push those who stay away from election to the polling booth, then we are happy,” he said.

Another stall owner said that when he came to know of some hoteliers giving discounts, he too decided to follow suit for a good cause. “Those who confirm that they have cast their vote can buy the goods from our shop at the offer price,” he said.“After giving publicity through social media, the number of customers has already increased. Normally, about 300 customers visit our shop and buy goods. Now this number has increased to 500,” he said.

Similarly, in Naragund of Gadag, shop owners are giving discount from 3% to 10% for those who vote. 
“Every year the voting percentage has been coming down. People skip voting for many reasons. Hence, more awareness is required. Many people simply talk about the change but the change should come from them by voting,” said Veeresh Tadasad, a businessman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vote discounts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp