Modi wave in H-K region manufactured, not reality: Veerappa Moily

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: Former Union Minister and sitting MP of Chikballapur constituency Veerappa Moily said, the Modi wave in Hyderabad-Karnataka region — especially in Raichur and Gulbarga — is manufactured and the reality is otherwise.In a brief chat with TNIE, he denied any presence of Modi wave on the ground and termed it as a ‘created one.’

When pressed that most of the people in the constituency say they have been voting for the Congress and this time they want to give a chance to the BJP, he said there is no such sentiment among the voters. “People will vote for Congress and Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister,” he said.

When asked if his chances are slim in Chikkabalapur as some political scientists suggest that Vokkaliga votes will swing in favour of Bacche Gowda, he said he doesn’t believe so. “In the last polls, the victory margin was less as H D Kumaraswamy contested elections. This time, with no HDK, there won’t be any division of votes and I will win,” he added.Moily also said the Congress has made amendments for article 371(J) to give special status to Hyderabad-Karnataka, which was a long pending demand.