Karnataka

Tiger authority’s advisory on field directors flouted

The NTCA has further recommended they retain these officers for a minimum period of three years.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Disturbed by the continuing disregard of its advisory, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has directed Karnataka and other tiger range states to post officers who have experience and professional competence as field directors in tiger reserves. Forest officials said all postings are done by the state.

The NTCA has further recommended they retain these officers for a minimum period of three years. This is the third time such an advisory has been sent by NTCA, with Karnataka and other states not complying with its directive. With Karnataka having five tiger reserves and one more PA, the status of protection and field implementation largely depends on the leadership shown by the field directors. 

However, the posting of officers has depended on the whims of the state. Even their tenure is at the diktats of the local MLA or minister. Bandipur has suffered the worst, where officers have been posted and transferred at the drop of the hat. The state forest department had recommended Sunil Panwar as its field director, but the state vetoed it.

Forest officials said, “All postings and transfers are done under the directives of the state government. Sometimes, posts are kept vacant for two-three months, and with nobody heading it, tiger protection work takes a beating. Many a time, our recommendations are replaced at the last moment due to political pressure.” 

As per NTCA, a memorandum of understanding linked to fund flows has been implemented since 2009-10 between NTCA, Project Tiger, state governments and the field Directors to strengthen the field delivery. In fact, NTCA has adviced tiger range states under Section 39-O of the Wildlife Protection Act-1972 for sending a panel of names of suitable officers to Project Tiger/NTCA for obtaining recommendations. 

TAGS
Karnataka Tiger authority National Tiger Conservation Authority

