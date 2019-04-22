‘Will focus on giving water for drinking and agriculture’

By Express News Service

How is the response for your campaign ?

You can see it with your own eyes. Everywhere we go, people welcome us with aarthi. I am definitely going to win by a good margin.

What will be your contribution to Ballari?

I will fight for the rights of my people and will get the required grants and projects for development, and will ensure proper implementation.

What will be your primary focus if you win?

My focus will be providing drinking water as well as water for agriculture. I will look into the demand to desilt the Tungabhadra dam and save the water that’s overflowing to Andhra Pradesh.

What will ensure your victory?

My hard work as Vice President of Ballari Zilla Panchayat and as President of various organisations, including a few co-operative societies will help me. Also, Modi wave is sweeping across the country as it needs a strong person. There is no alternative to Modi in the present scenario.