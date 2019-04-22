Home States Karnataka

‘Will focus on giving water for drinking and agriculture’

You can see it with your own eyes.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

How is the response for your campaign ?
You can see it with your own eyes. Everywhere we go, people welcome us with aarthi. I am definitely going to win by a good margin. 

What will be your contribution to Ballari?
I will fight for the rights of my people and will get the required grants and projects for development, and will ensure proper implementation.

What will be your primary focus if you win?
My focus will be providing drinking water as well as water for agriculture. I will look into the demand to desilt the Tungabhadra dam and save the water that’s overflowing to Andhra Pradesh. 

What will ensure your victory? 
My hard work as Vice President of Ballari Zilla Panchayat and as President of various organisations, including a few co-operative societies will help me. Also, Modi wave is sweeping across the country as it needs a strong person. There is no alternative to Modi in the present scenario.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ballari Zilla Panchayat Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp