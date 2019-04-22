‘Will make sure cess from mining firms is well utilised’  

By Express News Service

How is the response for your campaign?

Ballari believes in secular credentials, therefore, barring 15 years in between, every time they supported Congress.

What will be your contribution to Ballari?

Getting elected for Parliament is not for fun. There is a need to remove outdated laws and make new ones to suit the present situation. I will ensure secular social justice.

What will be your primary focus if you win?

I will ensure a proper project to supply drinking water for Ballari. People made money from mining. A policy was mooted by the State and the Centre to collect cess or tax to provide infrastructure here from these mining firms. Even that cess is not utilised properly for the development. I will ensure that the money is utilised properly.

What will ensure your victory? What about the Modi wave ?

I will be amidst people and serve as the son of Ballari. Modi wave does not exist and I see only the secular wave sweeping across the country.