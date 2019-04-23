12 villages in Karnataka refuse to vote in Phase 3; here's why

By Express News Service

Residents of 12 villages in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi have boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

"Our existence in their constituency does not seem to have been realised by our public representatives for more than 60 years and hence we feel our votes do not have value for them," they said.

Not a single villager of Gavali, Krishnapur, Pastoli, Kongala, Talewadi, Jordan, Sayache Mala, Chapoli, Kapoli, Mudagai, Chilekhane and Aamgaon voted. This was their protest against the government for allegedly neglecting them.

They said that they have been residing in their villages for more than six decades and there were still no proper roads to connect them, no medical facility, no schools and no proper power supply.

Election Commission officials had been to the villages to convince the villagers, but the villagers were firm in their decision to boycott the election.

