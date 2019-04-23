Home States Karnataka

12 villages in Karnataka refuse to vote in Phase 3; here's why

Not a single villager of Gavali, Krishnapur, Pastoli, Kongala, Talewadi, Jordan, Sayache Mala, Chapoli, Kapoli, Mudagai, Chilekhane and Aamgaon voted. Here's why they protested.

Published: 23rd April 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

View of polling booth at Gavali village

The view of polling booth at Gavali village which remain unvisited by voters all the day in Khanapur taluk on Tuesday. (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

Residents of 12 villages in Khanapur taluk in Belagavi have boycotted the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday.

"Our existence in their constituency does not seem to have been realised by our public representatives for more than 60 years and hence we feel our votes do not have value for them," they said. 

Not a single villager of Gavali, Krishnapur, Pastoli, Kongala, Talewadi, Jordan, Sayache Mala, Chapoli, Kapoli, Mudagai, Chilekhane and Aamgaon voted. This was their protest against the government for allegedly neglecting them. 

They said that they have been residing in their villages for more than six decades and there were still no proper roads to connect them, no medical facility, no schools and no proper power supply.

Election Commission officials had been to the villages to convince the villagers, but the villagers were firm in their decision to boycott the election.

Also Read:

This Mowgli of Khanapur lived in the forest for 15 years

For son's sake, crisis-hit farmer becomes labourer

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Khanapur taluk Belagavi Gavali Krishnapur Jordan Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp