3 from city die in road mishap

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Three students from Vijaya College and Dayananda Sagar College in Bengaluru died on the spot when a truck hit their stationery TT vehicle near JMIT College on outskirts of the city on Monday morning. The deceased are Srinidhi (21), Harsha (21) and Manu Kartik (21).

According to police, the TT vehicle was parked on the side of the road on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway 48 because of a flat tyre. The driver was replacing the tyre when the truck rammed in to it from behind,with great speed. Six others were injured.