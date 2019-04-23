Action plan to keep a check on inhuman transport of labourers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that it will soon come out with a comprehensive action plan to check the inhuman transportation of labourers and school children in goods vehicles, earth moving equipments, trucks, and rickshaws.

Granting time till June 3, 2019 to submit the action plan as asked by the Advocate General Uday Holla, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar said that the issue has to be addressed as it borders violation of Article 21 of the constitution of India, particularly, the labour force.

The court expressed its deep concern and anguish with regard to the manner in which the labour force and school children are transporting in the state. The court also observed that there is a similarity to the agricultural labour and transportation of agricultural produce. Narrating the facts in the Public Interest Litigation petition filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), the court cautioned that any lapse in this cause could be viewed seriously. It may also consider initiation of appropriate action against the officers.

The KSLSA has filed this petition seeking directions to the authorities to ensure provision of adequate, affordable and safe public transportation to students, children, workers and other vulnerable sections of society across the state. The ADGP informed the court that last year, the police authorities booked 28,914 cases and in the current year, 986 are repeated offenders. The police have also ensured safety rules for the passengers which ferries school going children in Bengaluru.In addition to this, the Labour Commissioner and Transport Commissioner also drew the attention of the court on action taken by them.