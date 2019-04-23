Home States Karnataka

Ballari man has narrow escape during the Sri Lanka serial blast, recalls horror

A private company employee and a resident of Kurugod taluk near Ballari city had a narrow escape when the blast took place at Colombo’s Shangri-La Hotel.

Published: 23rd April 2019 05:50 AM

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: A private company employee and a resident of Kurugod taluk near Ballari city had a narrow escape when the blast took place at Colombo’s Shangri-La Hotel. Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone from Sri Lanka, Rajashekar Meti said, “I was on a holiday with my friends and had come here on April 15. We came to Colombo yesterday (April 21) as we had a flight in the evening. We decided to take a walk around the city after breakfast. However, just when we stepped out of our hotel we heard a loud noise. We had no clue what it was. The security guards at the hotel immediately called us back in and locked the gates behind us. They were in a state of panic.”

Recalling the horror, he said what they heard next was people screaming outside, there was smoke in the air and ambulances and police vehicles were everywhere. “We were told that this is the first blast in many years. Soon, we were shifted to another hotel in Bentota, 85 km away from Colombo,” he said.

“As the news spread, our family members became a worried lot and were trying to reach us. But we could contact them only after reaching our destination as there was no network. I will return to Karnataka on Tuesday night and will head straight home from the airport.”

