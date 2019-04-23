Home States Karnataka

Davanagere’s pregnant voters need not worry, EC’s got it covered

Kundagol said if pregnant women come in their own vehicle, then they will be escorted by NSS volunteers from the gate to the polling booth.

Published: 23rd April 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Arpitha I
Express News Service

CHALLAKERE: If you have any pregnant voters and physically challenged voters in your family, do not worry about escorting them till the polling booth, as the Election Commission has made all special arrangements for ensuring smooth polling for them. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency has 17,577 physically challenged voters and 9,196 pregnant voters.

Assistant Election Officer and City Corporation Commissioner Veerendra Kundagol told TNIE that autorickshaws have been stationed to help pregnant women and physically challenged people to transport them to polling booths. “Pregnant women are allowed to vote directly without standing in queues like other voters. One booth has been set up for physically challenged people,” he said.

Kundagol said if pregnant women come in their own vehicle, then they will be escorted by NSS volunteers from the gate to the polling booth. “If they have a problem of mobility due to the last stage of their pregnancy, we will provide wheelchairs. Even physically challenged voters will be given wheelchairs at the booth, depending on their condition,” he added. He said, as there are a good number of such voters in the constituency, providing facilities like this will help in attaining increased voter turnout.

District Health Officer Dr M S Tripulamba said the health department has given all the necessary facilities and sources like first aid kits, ambulance facility and necessary drugs to all polling booths in case of medical emergencies. “I have asked my staff to keep stock of all necessary drugs. ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers have been instructed to handle medical emergencies,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Anganwadi workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp