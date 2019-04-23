Davanagere’s pregnant voters need not worry, EC’s got it covered

Arpitha I By

Express News Service

CHALLAKERE: If you have any pregnant voters and physically challenged voters in your family, do not worry about escorting them till the polling booth, as the Election Commission has made all special arrangements for ensuring smooth polling for them. Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency has 17,577 physically challenged voters and 9,196 pregnant voters.

Assistant Election Officer and City Corporation Commissioner Veerendra Kundagol told TNIE that autorickshaws have been stationed to help pregnant women and physically challenged people to transport them to polling booths. “Pregnant women are allowed to vote directly without standing in queues like other voters. One booth has been set up for physically challenged people,” he said.

Kundagol said if pregnant women come in their own vehicle, then they will be escorted by NSS volunteers from the gate to the polling booth. “If they have a problem of mobility due to the last stage of their pregnancy, we will provide wheelchairs. Even physically challenged voters will be given wheelchairs at the booth, depending on their condition,” he added. He said, as there are a good number of such voters in the constituency, providing facilities like this will help in attaining increased voter turnout.

District Health Officer Dr M S Tripulamba said the health department has given all the necessary facilities and sources like first aid kits, ambulance facility and necessary drugs to all polling booths in case of medical emergencies. “I have asked my staff to keep stock of all necessary drugs. ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers have been instructed to handle medical emergencies,” she added.