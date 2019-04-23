HS Doreswamy gets Ramnath Goenka Award

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first edition of the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award in the state was held in the city on Monday. Among the many awardees, 101-year-old, HS Doreswamy who was a freedom fighter and renowned journalist, was facilitated with the Lifetime Achievement award. Samyukta Karnataka was awarded with the best Newspaper Award. In the category of investigative journalism, GM Kumar, Managing Director of BTV got the award.

The awards are given in a bid to mark the works of journalists, in both print as well as broadcast journalism. Prashanth Goenka, Grandson of Ramnath Goenka said, “These awards are presented to the ones who have worked fair and believe in free journalism. This event is also to bring back Ramnath Goenkain our thoughts.”