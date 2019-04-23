I-T officers turns its radar on two BJP men in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Merely a day before the general elections, Income Tax officials raided the properties of Belagavi BJP candidate Suresh Angadi’s relative and another BJP district general secretary, early in the morning on Monday. Angadi’s relative Shankargouda Patil — a real estate businessman and from KK Koppa village — was under scrutiny. IT sleuths raided his residence and also a farm house located in the outskirts of the village.

According to sources, officials have recovered Rs 2 lakh cash, 300 gm of gold ornaments, and some property documents from his residence during the raid. On the same day, IT officials raided the residence of Gurupad Kalli, a resident of Hosuru village, near Saudatti. He is Belagavi’s district general secretary of BJP.

Officials seized Rs 82,000 cash, 200-gram gold and some property documents from his residence during the raid. It is also said that the raid is being conducted by IT officials of Belagavi and Goa. Bizman’s house raided in Dharwad, documents seized

Dharwad: Income Tax officers raided the residence of a businessman Girish Kulkarni, in Dharwad on Sunday night. The raid went on till Monday morning 3 am and officers recovered some documents and bags from the house. It is said that Girish is associated with all party leaders and a friend of a police officer. Following a tip-off on the transaction of huge amount, the raid was held.

The officers, who arrived in two teams, held the raid. A team of officers searched the house and collected the important documents in connection with assets. Another team continued the raid in the night, interrogated the family members, and returned with a bag early morning. However, there is no information about the secured documents and what the officers carried in the bag. According to I-T sources, two more raids may take place in the city by Tuesday early morning.