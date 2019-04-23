Karnataka LS polls: Blue mark near Raichur BJP candidate slot on EVM raises suspicion

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

RAICHUR: In a shocking incident, an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) set up at polling booth in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency carried a blue coloured mark next to the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Raja Amareshwar Nayak.

While the video captured the voting process, it shockingly revealed another violation of the Representation of the People’s Act 1951.

It is said that the incident has happened in Lingasugur assembly segment under PS 17. A complaint has been lodged with Hatti police station by polling officials. The video started circulating on the group at around 11 am in the morning.

A video of a person voting for BJP candidate Raja Amareshwara Naik is going viral. Mobile phones are strictly banned from the polling booths. #LokSabhaElections2019 @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 #ElectionsWithTNIE pic.twitter.com/wMQkV5Ngvn — TNIE@Bengaluru (@XpressBengaluru) April 23, 2019

The incident was shared with the election office by The New Indian Express. The Returning Officer (RO), Sharath B asked for details of the booth. But after half an hour the Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that the polling booth was identified and man who shot the video was arrested and action has been taken.

However, the DC did not provide any more details or respond to calls. He also did not answer questions as to how the blue mark appeared on the EVM.

FOLLOW THE THIRD PHASE LIVE COVERAGE HERE