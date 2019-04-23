Lucky nine had toured blast spots a day earlier

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This group of nine, including three children and a doctor’s family from Jayanagar, feels lucky to have escaped unhurt in the serial blasts in Colombo.

Dr Raghuram G, a neurosurgeon with Columbia Asia Hospital, Srinivasan and others had gone on a trip, and had visited all those places the bombings ripped through just a few hours after they left.The group returned to Bengaluru on Monday. Dr Raghuram said, “We were in Galle when the blasts took place. Galle is 120km away, so we were not aware of the blasts till our driver told us. We were lucky to come back safely.”

“The blasts happened on Sunday, at the very spots we had visited on Saturday. We were fortunate to visit those places a day before the tragedy. We were to return to Bengaluru on Sunday and were told to travel to the airport six hours earlier, due to curfew,” he said.

“Security was so tight that it took two hours to complete the checking process in the airport. The measures taken after the blast were good. The only inconvenience was stocking up food and other stuff as curfew was imposed,” he added.

Srinivasan, Dr Raghuram’s friend and a resident of Jayanagar, said, “We returned to Bengaluru and are safe. The hotel authorities, public and government of Sri Lanka took all measures to send us back to India. I appreciate them.”