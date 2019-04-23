Month of nataka looms large for Karnataka coalition partners

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As voting comes to an end for the Phase II of elections in Karnataka, the coalition government knows that fresh trouble is brewing: rebellion, which was willy-nilly banked for the duration of the polls.The buzz in political circles now is: Will the coalition government survive, and if it does, for how long?

The most telling evidence is the absence of JD(S) and Congress MLAs during electioneering. “Many Congress-JD(S) rebel MLAs did not work for the coalition during the Lok Sabha polls and even if they made an appearance, it was only a pretence and they didn’t really work for the MP candidate,” pointed out a leader in the BJP camp.

The MLAs who had been allegedly poached by the BJP and were holed up in a resort in Mumbai a few months ago, returned home only after the Yeddyurappa tape sting operation expose by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Ballari Rural MLA B Nagendra and Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli and some others have reportedly committed their support to the BJP, sources said. They are now waiting for the right moment to strike.

The rebellion is slowly unravelling, with more voices adding strength to it. Hirekerur MLA B C Patil said he is unhappy and is neglected within the Congress. Kumtalli was on the defensive, saying, “I don’t want to speak to the media about anything speculative.’’

Of the rebels, only Ramesh Jarkiholi appears to have firmed up his resolve to move out, having campaigned openly for the BJP. Umesh Jadhav, who was also in the Mumbai resort, has already resigned as Chincholi MLA.

One more indication came from the BJP: While campaigning, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and PM Narendra Modi prophesied that the state government will change after May 23.

BJP Malleswaram MLA C N Ashwathnarayana summed it up, “This government will fall as more than 25 legislators from the coalition camp who feel neglected are ready to bring the government down. We don’t have to do anything.’’

While the situation on the ground is challenging for the coalition government, Congress leaders are keeping a sharp eye out for rebellious activity. Former KPCC president and Deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “We are observing and taking note of the developments. It is a matter of concern for the party. Once elections are over, we will deal with it.’’ They have a month to sort out their issues.

Congress leader Margaret Alva said, “Let the results come on May 23, I don’t see any difficulty for the government now.”