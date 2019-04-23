Home States Karnataka

‘My father spoke to us minutes before the blast’

The victim was a panchayat member. He went on the trip to spend some time with his friends after the hectic election campaigns.

Published: 23rd April 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHALLAKERE: “My father was so eager to step into our newly-built house. A month ago he hosted a grand housewarming ceremony. I can’t believe he is no more,” said an inconsolable Abhilash (21), the younger son of Lakshminarayana who was killed in the Colombo terror attack.

The victim was a panchayat member. He went on the trip to spend some time with his friends after the hectic election campaigns.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the family members said that Lakshminarayana had called them just a few minutes before the bomb blasts. “He told us that he had reached Colombo and had checked into his room. He said that he would soon head out for breakfast. He sounded so happy,” Abhilash said.

Just a few minutes after the call, the family heard about the serial blasts. Lakshminarayana’s wife immediately called him but in vain. The family then sought help from their friends and relatives online.
“No one answered calls and we were unaware of any development till Monday morning until some JD(S) leaders and the local MLA came home to tell us about my father’s death,” Abhilash said. Lakshminarayan is survived by his wife and two sons who are studying in a private college.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Colombo terror attack Sri Lanka serial blasts Sri Lanka terror attacks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp