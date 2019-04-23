‘My father spoke to us minutes before the blast’

By Express News Service

CHALLAKERE: “My father was so eager to step into our newly-built house. A month ago he hosted a grand housewarming ceremony. I can’t believe he is no more,” said an inconsolable Abhilash (21), the younger son of Lakshminarayana who was killed in the Colombo terror attack.

The victim was a panchayat member. He went on the trip to spend some time with his friends after the hectic election campaigns.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the family members said that Lakshminarayana had called them just a few minutes before the bomb blasts. “He told us that he had reached Colombo and had checked into his room. He said that he would soon head out for breakfast. He sounded so happy,” Abhilash said.

Just a few minutes after the call, the family heard about the serial blasts. Lakshminarayana’s wife immediately called him but in vain. The family then sought help from their friends and relatives online.

“No one answered calls and we were unaware of any development till Monday morning until some JD(S) leaders and the local MLA came home to tell us about my father’s death,” Abhilash said. Lakshminarayan is survived by his wife and two sons who are studying in a private college.