Politicos offer help to bereaved families in state

BENGALURU: The death toll of people from Bengaluru in the Sri Lanka terror attack, that was initially two on Monday morning, soon escalated to six by the end of the day. Soon after the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka confirmed the death of more Indians, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda was the first to acknowledge the loss of lives.

Four of the six confirmed dead on Monday were identified as JD(S) party workers by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Cutting across party lines, politicians visited families of those declared dead and missing.

“I am shocked to hear that a seven-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka, who were touring Colombo, has gone missing... Two of them are feared killed... I am in constant touch with the Indian High Commission on the reports of those missing,” Kumaraswamy tweeted on Monday. By evening, the confirmed death toll had reached six, including a businessman from Tumakuru. Senior BJP leader D V Sadananda Gowda visited bereaved families from his constituency Bangalore North.

Veteran Congress leader Veerappa Moily visited the family of Lakshminarayana in Doddaballapur and confirmed that a team of MLAs will be sent to oversee the process of bringing the mortal remains back to Bengaluru. Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda met families of M Rangappa and Hanumantharayappa from Vidyaranyapura and Dasarahalli. Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara too offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

The state government has appointed Principal Secretary to DPAR Anjum Parvez as the nodal officer to coordinate with the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka. Kumaraswamy on Monday confirmed that a team of Karnataka citizens were returning from Kandy to identify others killed in the terror attack. Home Minister M B Patil said names of the deceased will not be announced unless authenticated by the Ministry of External Affairs.