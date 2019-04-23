Home States Karnataka

Shivanna, friend were planning Sri Lanka trip with families

When Suresh Deganahalli met his childhood friend Govenahalli Shivanna last Friday, he had no inkling it would be their last meeting.

BENGALURU: When Suresh Deganahalli met his childhood friend Govenahalli Shivanna last Friday, he had no inkling it would be their last meeting. In fact, Shivanna had visited Suresh to urge him to join them on their Colombo trip. Suresh told TNIE, “On Friday, he came to my house and forced me to go along with them. But I told him that I wouldn’t come without my family, and that we could go along with our families the next time. He was my childhood friend and a very kind person.”

H Shivakumar, fondly known among friends and people of Nelamangala as Govenahalli Shivanna, was an active social worker in the area. He owned a school in Nelamangala and had reportedly given free admissions to many poor students of the village. Thimmaraju, a relative of Shivakumar, said he had met him two weeks ago when they were busy with election campaigning. He had brought thousands of people for a JD(S) party function in Nelamangala recently. MLA Srinivasmurthy from Nelamangala met his family on Monday, after Shivanna was declared dead by Indian Embassy officials. His family went to Sri Lanka to bring back his body.

