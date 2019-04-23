Train delays leave voters fuming in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people from Bengaluru who chose to take the Belgavi- Yeshwantpur special train 06583 were stranded at the station for almost three hours as the train was delayed. Frustrated passengers started shouting slogans in support of “Modi”.

Many passengers took to Twitter to voice their concerns and the train finally arrived at 2.10 am instead of the scheduled 11 pm.

“North Karnataka has voting tomorrow and many voters are boarding the special train to vote. The train has been getting delayed. It was scheduled at 11pm and still hasn't arrived,” said Aishwarya who was travelling to Belgavi to exercise her franchise.

According to sources the train was supposed to start at 11 pm to make it convenient for those who were planning to leave the city after their day’s work. Thousands reached the station on time after a hectic day of work only to find the train was getting delayed.

“When we called the station manager he has a constant answer that the train is getting cleaned. The authorities here aren't responding properly too,” said another passenger.

Meanwhile, several families who were travelling with children had to face hardships. In a video sent by one of TNIE readers we could see thousands of them crowded in the station screaming slogans and also questioning officers about the train’s arrival.

When TNIE tried to contact the officers there was no response.