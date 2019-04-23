Home States Karnataka

Train delays leave voters fuming in Karnataka

Many passengers took to Twitter to voice their concerns and the train finally arrived at 2.10 am instead of the scheduled 11 pm. 

Published: 23rd April 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of people from Bengaluru who chose to take the Belgavi- Yeshwantpur special train 06583 were stranded at the station for almost three hours as the train was delayed. Frustrated passengers started shouting slogans in support of “Modi”.

Many passengers took to Twitter to voice their concerns and the train finally arrived at 2.10 am instead of the scheduled 11 pm. 

“North Karnataka has voting tomorrow and many voters are boarding the special train to vote. The train has been getting delayed. It was scheduled at 11pm and still hasn't arrived,” said Aishwarya who was travelling to Belgavi to exercise her franchise.

According to sources the train was supposed to start at 11 pm to make it convenient for those who were planning to leave the city after their day’s work. Thousands reached the station on time after a hectic day of work only to find the train was getting delayed.

“When we called the station manager he has a constant answer that the train is getting cleaned. The authorities here aren't responding properly too,” said another passenger.

Meanwhile, several families who were travelling with children had to face hardships. In a video sent by one of TNIE readers we could see thousands of them crowded in the station screaming slogans and also questioning officers about the train’s arrival.

When TNIE tried to contact the officers there was no response. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belgavi- Yeshwantpur special train train delay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp