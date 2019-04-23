Home States Karnataka

Tuesday’s poll real test of Yeddyurappa’s leadership

Yeddyurappa has made it clear that he will continue to work as opposition leader in the state assembly if he was moved out of party president’s position.

Published: 23rd April 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 14 constituencies of Karnataka is a real test for BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa and his party, that had won 11 out of 14 seats in the Lingayat heartland in the 2014 polls. The party lost Bellary to Congress in 2018 bypolls.

In the 14 constituencies of South Karnataka that went to polls in the first phase on April 18, the BJP may gain to some extent, due to infighting in the coalition camp, but up north, it’s a direct contest between the two national parties. Under Yeddyurappa’s leadership, the BJP had done well in the region in 2018 assembly elections and Tuesday’s polls will again test if he still holds sway over the dominant Lingayat community or if his influence is waning.

For Yeddyurappa, the results in these constituencies will be crucial to assert his undisputed authority within the party, especially during possible political changes in the BJP state unit post Lok Sabha polls.
Many senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed doubts over the stability of the coalition government, especially after the LS polls. Even Congress leaders like Siddaramaiah had expressed concerns about it, if BJP does well in the elections. In such a situation, Yeddyurappa’s standing within the party depends on BJP’s performance in the LS polls.

While a change in the BJP state unit seems imminent after the elections, what will happen thereafter is not clear.

Yeddyurappa has made it clear that he will continue to work as opposition leader in the state assembly if he was moved out of party president’s position. However, it all depends on the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.

“North Karnataka is very important for the BJP and current developments indicate that it has an edge in the region,” said political analyst M K Bhaskar Rao. “The Lingayat community felt that there was an attempt to divide them during 2018 polls. Now, ministers Shivakumar and Patil and others have only confirmed their doubts by issuing conflicting statements. All this has not helped the Congress in the region,” he said.

Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar had apologised to people for Siddaramaiah government’s decision recommending separate religion status for Lingayats, while his senior cabinet colleague and an embarrassed Home Minister MB Patil — who was in the forefront of the separate religion agitation — hit back and affirmed that they will continue with the demand. Ironically, except Patil all ministers from the community, who were in the forefront of the agitation had lost in the assembly elections.

While the Congress hopes to regain its lost ground in North Karnataka by consolidation of AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, dalits and backward classes) votes, the Lingayat strongman in the BJP, will be trying to reassert his hold over the region and within his own party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Yeddyurappa BJP Lok Sabha Elctions 2019 bypolls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp