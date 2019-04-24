Home States Karnataka

Applications under RTE admissions sees a dip in Karnataka

Numbers are not likely to go up as parents do not want to admit their children to government or aided schools

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state has seen fewer number of applications for admissions to schools under Right to Education (RTE) quota for the academic year 2019-20, as compared to last year. With April 25 being the last day to submit applications, the department of public instructions has received over 17,000 applications. When compared to applications received during 2018-19 academic year, this number has drastically gone down from 1.2 lakh to 17,336. 

According to officials from the department, this number will not go up this year, as parents do not want to admit their wards to a government or aided school. The amendments made by the government restricts admission under RTE quota at private unaided schools, and priority is given to government and aided schools. This has disappointed parents from economically backward families who were aspiring to admit their wards in private schools.

“What is the point in submitting an application when admissions to private unaided schools are not allowed?” questioned a parent. Questioning this amendment by the government, RTE Students Parents Association had even moved the High Court, where the case is still pending. “The department that said it would release the list of private schools where we could apply in absence of government or aided schools, has failed to provide any such information. I feel this is a violation of rights of the children by the government,” said another parent.

Meanwhile, activists feel this is a bad trend. “If this continues, there is no reason for RTE’s existence in the state. During the last academic year, over 10,000 seats were left unfilled and when verified, they were all at private aided schools. Most parents don’t prefer aided schools as they are not different from unaided ones. This time too, those who have applied have tried their luck with the hope of getting a chance to consider applications in unaided schools,” said Nagasimha G Rao, RTE activist.

It can be recalled that, considering the low admission rates at government schools after the implementation of RTE in the state, the government decided to bring in amendments. Where, in case of admission restrictions in government and aided schools, or if there is a lack of these schools in the neighbourhood, RTE students are allowed to apply in private unaided schools. 

