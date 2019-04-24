Home States Karnataka

Karnataka High Court grants bail to Kampli MLA Ganesh

Justice BA Patil granted bail imposing conditions that Ganesh should execute bond of Rs 2 lakh and provide two sureties and he should not destroy evidence.
 

Published: 24th April 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 11:53 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Kampli Assembly Constituency MLA JN Ganesh, representing Congress party, in relation to alleged assault on another Congress MLA Anand Singh, at a resort in the outskirts of the city.

Ganesh moved the High Court for bail as the Special Court had rejected his bail application on March 25 on the grounds that prima facie he was involved in commissioning of the offence.

Ganesh claimed that the attack on Anand Singh was in self-defence whereas the prosecution termed the same as a self-created story.  

After the attack, Ganesh absconded from the resort. Later he was arrested in Gujarat.

