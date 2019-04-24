Pulwama attack martyr’s wife, mom fight in public

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The cold war between martyr H Guru’s wife Kalavathi and his mother spilled onto the streets with the two indulging in a heated argument in full public glare on Tuesday. Gudigere village stole the limelight after CRPF solider Guru was killed in the recent Pulwama attack. The body of Guru was laid to rest with full state honours in the presence of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and others.

H Guru

Kalavathi and Guru’s mother Chikkakolamma got into a fight as relief cheques were deposited into Kalavathi’s account, while Chikkakolamma took away relief in the form of cash. Kalavathi refused to marry Guru’s brother Madhu, and she knocked at the local police station’s doors accusing Chikkakolamma of harassing her.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister D C Thammanna and his supporters intervened and advised them to bury their differences as it would tarnish the image of the martyr. Upset with the feud, villagers held a panchayat and advised them to live peacefully.

As they continued to quarrel and abuse each other of swindling the relief money, Kalavathi’s parents arrived and took their daughter home. The bank balance of Kalavathi has been making the rounds on social media, as an NRI donated to her Rs 1 crore, the state government Rs 25 lakh, Reliance Group Rs 25 lakh, Infosys Foundation `10 lakh, minister Zameer Ahmad Rs10 lakh, Alva’s Institute Rs 10 lakh, besides Sumalatha donating half an acre of land.