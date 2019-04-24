Home States Karnataka

Police seek help to solve traffic woes in Bengaluru

 To curb traffic congestions in the city and to reduce road accidents, Bengaluru Traffic Police have sent information to various departments to do the needful.

Published: 24th April 2019 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 03:55 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To curb traffic congestions in the city and to reduce road accidents, Bengaluru Traffic Police have sent information to various departments to do the needful. Additional Commissioner of police (traffic) P Harishekaran listed out a statement where BTP have asked for requirement of pedestrian crossings at 221 locations, skywalks/footover bridges at 86 locations, pedestrian underpasses at 34 locations, upgradation of existing pedestrian crossings at 213 locations and junction improvement at 478 locations.

They have also identified pending civil works at 292 locations. Police have sought relocation of 97 electrical poles and 76 transformers and installation of streetlights at 105 locations and scientific road humps at 207 locations.

