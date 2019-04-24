Simplify fee structure in private schools, Karnataka High Court tells government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To avoid inconvenience to parents in payment of fees of their wards to the private aided and unaided schools, the high court on Tuesday suggested to the state to simplify the fee structure and bring a centralised or online fee payment system. It also asked the government to come out with a draft policy. The division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar gave the suggestions to the principal secretary S R Umashankar, department of primary and secondary education, who was present in the court as per the directions issued by the court on the last date of hearing.

The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocate NP Amrutesh seeking directions to the state to strictly implement the circular dated April 13, 2015, which mandated the schools to display details such as fee, staff, infrastructure, etc. from the academic year 2015-16, as same was still not implemented.

When Umashankar expressed difficulties in evolving policy, saying that there were so many schools with the different syllabus and each school with different fee structure, the court orally asked him to hold meetings with the management of the private aided and unaided schools to explore possibilities of simplifying the fee structure and payment of a fee. It also suggested centralised or online fee payment system through designated bank accounts, similar to payment of electricity bills so that the alleged inconvenience being faced by the parents in depositing fees directly in the schools can be avoided.

Over circular on fee boards, Umashankar informed that the Commissioner of Public Instructions has launched a drive to check the same in all schools. The court observed that poor parents can’t go to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to file a complaint relating to fee as they are not allowed to enter. “Come back with a comprehensive plan to minimise the inconveniences parents,” the court told Umashankar. The court adjourned the hearing to June 27.