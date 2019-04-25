A game of hockey to heal scars left by Kodagu flood tragedy

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: To help people put behind the trauma from the floods last year, the Highlanders Family Club, Kakkabe has organised a charity hockey tournament at Napoklu. Fourteen Kodava families located in the affected areas will take part in this tournament, which will go on till April 28.

The tournament between 14 families is being organised at General Thimmaiah Grounds in Napoklu, which was where the Kodava Hockey Fest Tournament has been held consecutively for the past four years. While the grand celebrations were called off by Kodava Hockey Academy following the natural disaster last year, the Highlanders Family Club decided to organise a charity hockey tournament to promote local hockey players.

Inaugurating the event, vice-president of Kodava Hockey Academy K C Nanaiah said, “People of Kodagu should support this tournament and in turn help the flood-affected victims of the district.”

The tournament will be held between 14 Kodava families invited and the money collected during the tourney will be donated to the victims of the disaster.

“The Kodava Hockey Festival has gained international popularity. This game brought together the people of Kodagu. Great camaraderie was witnessed during the fest. It is unfortunate that the Kodava Hockey Festival was called off this year. However, the Highlanders Family Club’s efforts are to be lauded. The club has proved that it is present not just to promote entertainment but to also help people when in need,” said Nanaiah.