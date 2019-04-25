Home States Karnataka

BJP leader’s wife targets Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil, held for hate speech

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A BJP leader’s wife was arrested on Wednesday on charges of posting a provocative video on her Facebook wall criticising Home Minister M B Patil for his stand on separate religion tag for Lingayats, and appealing to people to defeat those dividing the community.

Acting on a plaint filed by Dasharath Desai, a Congress leader, on Tuesday evening, the Dharwad rural police arrested Shruti Bellakki, wife of BJP district rural unit vice-president Paramesh Ullannavar, at her home in Garag.

Paramesh has charged the government with misusing  Home Department and trying to muzzle the voice of its opponent. However, SP Sangeeta G said Shruti was arrested on Desai’s complaint, and that they did not act under anybody’s pressure.

The police have booked Shruti for a poll code violation, hurting religious sentiments, promoting enmity between different groups and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and defamation.

A case has been filed against Shruti at Garag rural police station under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act. She was produced before the court, who remanded her to judicial custody.In his complaint, Desai has raised an objection to Shruti circulating a provocative speech on social media, targeting Patil and against those who tried to divide Hindu religion.

In the video, Shruti claiming herself to be belonging to Lingayat-Panchamasali community has castigated Patil for his alleged role in dividing the Hindu community and for his alleged letter written to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. She has also alleged that some groups have sponsored the Congress leader to divide the Hindu community. She is seen as appealing to people not to elect those who tried to create a divide in the community.

Paramesh said that police arrived at their home without any notice, arrested his wife Shruti, grabbed her cell phone and took her away. Dismissing the allegation, the SP said that immediately after her arrest, Shruti was sent for medical examination.

“As Shruti is a student of law, she was informed about the details of the complaint by the police before arresting her. Moreover, the police were informed in advance to be restrained while arresting the lady,” the SP said adding that “the police have taken action as they do in any other case and under the legal framework.”

