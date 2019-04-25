Bodies of Colombo blast victims reach Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The mortal remains of all seven JDS workers and the businessman who were killed in the serial blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday were handed over to the respective families on Wednesday. The families performed the last rites of their loved ones at their respective places.

“The bodies were flown in from Colombo in separate Sri Lankan Airlines flights and taken to their homes to allow the public to pay homage,” said Vijay Mahantesh, state protocol deputy secretary in a statement to the media.

Several politicians, including JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM G Parameshwara visited the residences of all seven JDS workers.

The body of another Bengaluru victim, S R Nagaraj was handed over to his family on Tuesday night, and last rites were performed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Purushotham Reddy, who was injured, was airlifted to Bengaluru and admitted to Manipal Hospitals. He is on ventilator support, the hospital said.