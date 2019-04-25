Home States Karnataka

Convict serving death sentence flees from Hindalga jail in Karnataka

The convict who has been identified as Murugan Andiveppan is a resident of Mettur in Salem district of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 25th April 2019 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Murugan Andiveppan

Murugan Andiveppan

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): A 51-year-old convict hailing from Tamil Nadu, who was lodged in Central Jail and is facing death sentence escaped from Hindalga in Belagavi recently.

The convict who has been identified as Murugan Andiveppan is a resident of Mettur in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. According to sources, an undertrial supposedly helped Murugan escape from the jail on April 22. He was sentenced to death by the district court in Chamaraja Nagar in 2017.

T P Sesha, Jail Superintendent has filed a case in connection to the same with Belagavi Rural Police Station. Any person if spots Murugan may immediately intimate to 0831-2447551.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murugan Andiveppan Hindalga Jail prisonbreak Belagavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp