Convict serving death sentence flees from Hindalga jail in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): A 51-year-old convict hailing from Tamil Nadu, who was lodged in Central Jail and is facing death sentence escaped from Hindalga in Belagavi recently.

The convict who has been identified as Murugan Andiveppan is a resident of Mettur in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. According to sources, an undertrial supposedly helped Murugan escape from the jail on April 22. He was sentenced to death by the district court in Chamaraja Nagar in 2017.

T P Sesha, Jail Superintendent has filed a case in connection to the same with Belagavi Rural Police Station. Any person if spots Murugan may immediately intimate to 0831-2447551.