In five decades, best friends never missed voting together

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: They are neighbours and best buddies. And when its election time, they have been coming to polling booth together for the last five decades.

Mehabubi Gulbarga (79) and Khajbi Mulla (74), both residents of Garden Peth in Hubballi stood out from the crowd when they came to cast their votes. Despite ill health of Mehabubi, she has not missed coming to the polling booth along with her friend Khajbi. On Tuesday, both Khajbi and Mehabubi voted in Hubballi- Dharwad East constituency in Garden Peth.

“In the last 55 years, we have never missed voting together. When one of us is voting, the other one waits outside. We became friends after our marriages and we were married in the same year. As we were neighbours we got attached to each other soon,” Khajbi said.

"Once I had gone out of town and I remembered that it was a voting day. When I returned to Hubballi it was almost afternoon and I found Mehabubi was waiting for me and she had not casted her vote," recalled Khajbi.

“Everyone should vote and it's our right,” said Mehabubi. “The development of the country is dependent on our votes,” she added.

A resident of Garden pet noted that the women duo are seen together many times and are best friends. “Both of them have lost their husbands and are raising their children. They both work as helpers in construction sites for earning. It's a nice gesture to see them during every election going to vote together. In fact, Mahabubi also asks others if they are coming with them for voting,” the resident said.

