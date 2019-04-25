Home States Karnataka

It’s Ramesh Jarkiholi vs Congress-JD(S)coalition in Karnataka

The disgruntled Congress leader said he will soon join BJP and claims that he will take eight to 10 MLAs with him.

Published: 25th April 2019

By Naushad Bijapur
BELAGAVI: The latest buzz in the state’s political circuit is that with the support of BJP leadership, a group of disgruntled Congress legislators headed by Ramesh Jarkiholi has begun working on Operation Lotus again, all in an attempt to bring the coalition government down.

On Wednesday, Ramesh left for Bengaluru with some BJP leaders, announcing that he as well as some sulking Congress MLAs will soon resign from the grand old party. Ramesh claimed to have the support of eight to 10 MLAs, but none of them joined him even as he took a flight from Belagavi to Bengaluru on Wednesday along with some BJP leaders.

According to sources, Ramesh tried the same stunt a month ago when he tried to rope in at least 10 Congress MLAs at the behest of top BJP leaders. However, except Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, no other Congress MLA joined him when he was holed up in a Mumbai hotel.

On Wednesday, Jarkiholi left for Bengaluru along with BJP MLA Govind Karjol and a few others. Although Jarkiholi was prepared to resign on Wednesday evening, he was asked by the BJP leadership not to take a hasty step and wait for at least eight to 10 Congress legislators to join him. However, MLAs are unlikely to join him until the Lok Sabha results are out, sources said.

Before he left for Bengaluru, Ramesh blamed his brother Satish Jarkiholi for the prevailing crisis. “My relationship with all Congress leaders, especially Siddaramaiah, was good until Satish instigated me to revolt against the party,” he said.

He said he was prepared to contest from Gokak in the bypolls but now he will contest from Yamakanamardi in the next assembly election. The constituency is represented by Satish.

Interestingly, Ramesh found support in his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi, BJP MLA from Arabhavi. Balachandra said, “Ramesh never took a single rupee from the BJP as speculated by some leaders. Ramesh would never indulge in politics for money. Instead, he would prefer to avail a loan of Rs 20 crore to face the elections.”

