Lok Sabha polls over, its time now for Assembly bypolls in Mandya

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The last vote may have been cast in Mandya a week ago, but the district is still in the grip of the election contest. At street corners, tea stalls and junctions, the talk is still about the mother of all poll battles between Sumalatha Ambareesh and Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who will win and what the victory margin will be.

Heated arguments rage between friends and even strangers. With the huge voter turnout, the debates have gained in pitch and depth, and bets are being placed. The new angle is how a JDS defeat will impact the government, and whether it will last.

Mandya constituency recorded 80.31 per cent polling, with 13,74,189 voters exercising their franchise. There is also not much difference between the turnout of male voters (6,93,782) and female voters (6,80,375). Supporters of both Nikhil and Sumalatha are now doing spadework, tracking boothwise polling to know which way the vote may have swung.

Arguments have gone out of control with supporters clashing, and tension spreading to villagers. This made Sumalatha hit out at JDS for allegedly targeting her supporters, and warn that she would take to the streets if it didn’t stop.

Despite the JDS belt of Melukote, Srirangapatna and KR Pet recording the highest polling, fans of Sumalatha and Congress workers are confident that the independent candidate will win.

Kemparaju, a Congressman, said Congress and even JDS workers in a few villages have voted for Sumalatha. He said that most have bet in her favour.

Somashekar, a JDS supporter from Melukote, said his party turned up in good numbers to ensure Nikhil wins.Gopal, a Mandya resident, feels it will take the people a few more weeks to settle down, as Mandya’s high-voltage campaigns impacted even the ordinary folk.Many anticipate a climax after results are announced, as the alliance partners will lock horns if they fail to do well in Mandya, Tumkur, Mysore and Hassan.

My family doesn’t believe in vindictive politics: Nikhil

Mysuru: Refuting Sumalatha Ambareesh’s charges that her supporters were targeted by JD(S) members, JD(S) candidate from Mandya Nikhil Kumaraswamy said his family does not believe in vindictive politics. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he said his father, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has many priorities concerning the people and has no time for petty politics. He accused Sumalatha of making baseless charges. “On one hand, she has accused the JD(S) of bribing voters to participate in its mega rally held on the nomination day and on the other she speaks of self respect,” he said and added, “I don’t understand how we are targeting them.” Speaking about the campaigns, he said it gave him good exposure to understand people’s problems. He later said he would like to work as a farmer in future.