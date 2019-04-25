Message hits home: Karnataka government scurries to start drought relief works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, seeing the frustration of farmers across the state, reeling under drought, has started work for providing much-needed relief to that hit the worst. During campaigning, many voters had welcomed politicians with protests demanding drought relief measures, a message that the state government has chosen to act upon now.

Currently, several parts of the state, especially North Karnataka, are reeling under drought and officials on Wednesday have been directed to take measures on a war-footing or face action. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byregowda on Wednesday held a meeting with senior officers to review drinking water supply works for all villages.

The Minister said that the Government has formed task forces and provided funds to take up works on a war footing. Byre Gowda also said that the Election Commission had given permission to call for short term tenders to take up works.

Officials were also directed to select one or two agencies in each taluk to provide borewells for drinking water through the tendering process. District and taluk level officials have also been authorised to use funds from the National Disaster Relief Fund, State Disaster Relief Fund and even Gram Panchayat grants to provide drinking water.

“Funds allocated to task forces can also be utilised for the purpose,” he said. As a cost-saving measure, officials were also asked to make use of pumpsets, cables and other materials from dried-up borewells and use them for new ones. “The officials will be held directly accountable for any lapses in taking up work,” the minister warned.

Meanwhile, in Kalaburgi district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge has directed the Deputy Commissioner to seek permission from the Election Commission to convene a meeting with legislators to discuss and take measures to provide drinking water to drought-hit villages in the district. As many as 156 out of 176 taluks in the state are drought-hit.