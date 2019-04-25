Murder in Sirsi sparks tension

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered on an open ground at Kasturba Nagar in Sirsi town on late Tuesday. Two groups of a same community were involved in a clash on Tuesday night after elections on the very spot where he was found murdered. This led to tension.

According to Sirsi New Market police, the body of Aslam Syed, an employee of a mobile shop in Sirsi, was found at an open ground in Kasturba Nagar. The deceased is said to have been attacked by a rod on his head. Several injuries were found on his body. Police said he might have died on the ground due to loss of blood. Police have recovered the iron rod that was reportedly used to attack him.Hours before the murder of Syed, Anis Tahsildar, president of BJP minority wing was stabbed by miscreants when he was returning home in a car.